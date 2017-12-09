Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 Polling Phase 1: Here are 5 interesting facts



27,158 EVMs being used in 24,689 polling stations in the first phase of Gujarat elections 2017

Maximum candidates contesting on a seat are 27 from Jamnagar rural and minimum are just three from Jhagadia and Gandevi

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani is himself a candidate

Saurashtra has 48 Vidhan Sabha seats

Saurashtra covers about a third of Gujarat state, notably 11 districts of Gujarat, including Rajkot district.



Voting for first phase of Gujarat Assembly polls 2017 is taking place on Saturday in which 2.12 crore voters from Saurashtra and South Gujarat will seal the fate of 977 candidates.PM Narendra Modi and Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani have appealed voters to come out and vote in large numbers.Voting for second phase will take place on December 14 and counting of votes will take place on December 18.