Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 Polling Phase 1: Here are 5 interesting facts

Here are some interesting facts about Gujarat Assembly Elections Polling Phase 1
- 27,158 EVMs being used in 24,689 polling stations in the first phase of Gujarat elections 2017
- Maximum candidates contesting on a seat are 27 from Jamnagar rural and minimum are just three from Jhagadia and Gandevi
- Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani is himself a candidate
- Saurashtra has 48 Vidhan Sabha seats
- Saurashtra covers about a third of Gujarat state, notably 11 districts of Gujarat, including Rajkot district.
PM Narendra Modi and Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani have appealed voters to come out and vote in large numbers.
Voting for second phase will take place on December 14 and counting of votes will take place on December 18.
First Published: 09 Dec 2017 08:54 AM