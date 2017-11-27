Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: Congress insulted Sardar Patel, mud being thrown at me, says Modi in Bhuj

Congress always treated Gujarat negatively, Modi further alleged in his rally."I am grateful for all the 'kichad' (mud) being thrown at me, after all, a lotus blooms only in 'kichad' so, I don't mind if more is thrown at me," PM Narendra Modi added.Training all guns at Congress, PM Modi said-"Congress did not allow Narmada water to come to Kutch region. What if the Narmada waters had come to Kutch 30 years earlier? It would have made such a big different."Congress had insulted Sardar Patel, people of Gujarat still forgave them but they will no longer tolerate any attack on their prestige," he further said."I was asked why don't you name Nehru in your speeches, So I asked Congress leaders to give me in writing the names of their own party Presidents, but they don't remember the ones like Bose & Kamraj, when they don't remember names of their own how'll they understand Gujarat," PM said.Mentioning about 2001 quake PM said, "When quake struck Kutch region in 2001, Atal Bihar Vajpayee (ex-PM) sent me to the region to work among its people and that taught me a lot."For over two decades, the Congress has been out of power in the crucial state.In Gujarat, the polling for the two-phase elections ( having total 182 seats) will take place on December 9 and 14. Votes will be counted on December 18.In the first phase, eighty-nine seats of Saurashtra and South Gujarat region are going to polls. The remaining 93 seats in central and northern region would go for polls in the second phase.