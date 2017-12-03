Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: After UP, Yogi All Set To Spell His Magic in Gujarat

The recent victory of Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh civic polls 2017 has given a shot in the arm to the saffron party for Gujarat Assembly Polls 2017.Unlike Modi wave, this time the BJP's victory in the UP municipal polls 2017 is all credited to Yogi wave.In other words, UP CM Yogi Adityanath is considered the man behind the superb performance of BJP in the most populous state of the country.The BJP has won 14 out of 16 mayoral seats in the three-phase UP local body polls held recently for which Yogi Adityanath did extensive campaigning.The urban body elections 2017 in Uttar Pradesh were seen by many as a test for CM Yogi Adityanath.ALSO READ:Now, the BJP is planning to cash Yogi's personality in Gujarat too as he is all set to hold many rallies in the state, asking votes for the saffron party."Yogi is a saint, he is doing good in Uttar Pradesh. Gujarat people also respect him. His campaigning is very fruitful for the party and it will benefit BJP in the election," said Vijay Rupani, CM of Gujarat, in an exclusive byte to ABP News.He also added that the UP CM will hold more rallies in Gujarat.Indirectly hinting how important UP civic polls 2017 were for BJP, PM Narendra Modi said during a rally that, "Winter reaches UP first and then Gujarat".Screen grab courtesy: www.elections.in/gujaratThe 14th Gujarat Legislative Assembly election 2017 is scheduled to be held on 9 December 2017 and 14 December 2017. All 182 members of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly will be elected and the leader of the largest party or coalition will become the next Chief Minister.The counting of votes will take place on December 18.Presently BJP is ruling the Gujarat under CM Vijay Rupani.