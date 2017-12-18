Gujarat Assembly Election Results: PM Modi flashes victory sign outside parliament

Gujarat: Bharatiya Janta Party is ‘heading’ towards victory in Gujarat if the trends are to be considered. The same has lit the faces of party leaders and has brought cheer on their faces already. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, flashed a victory sign outside the parliament, establishing victory for BJP in Gujarat.As it can be seen in the picture above, PM Modi is flashing a victory sign with a smile on his face, which shows his confidence and satisfaction from the results. Though the picture is hazy, but the results show clear victory for BJP.As per early trends BJP won 106 seats in the state and Congress gave a strong competition with 75 seats.To form a government in the state, a party or a coalition needs at least 92 seats in the 182-member Assembly. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who was earlier trailing after the count of postal ballots, is now leading over Congress' Indranil Rajyaguru in Rajkot West seat.However, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel is trailing from Mehsana against Congress candidate Jivabhai Patel by 3,000 votes.Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia is trailing in Porbandar by just 50 votes after counting of three rounds, against BJP leader and fisheries minister Babubhai Bokhiriya.Congress' Alpesh Thakor is leading in Radhanpur seat against Lavingji Thakor of BJP.Senior Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil is trailing against BJP's Virendrasinh Jadeja from Mandvi seat. State BJP chief Jitu Vaghani is leading over Dilipsinh Gohil of Congress in Bhavnagar West.The elections for 182-seat Assembly were held on December 9 and 14, after an acrimonious campaign, which was dominated by a face-off between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.In the 2012 elections, the BJP had won 115 seats while the Congress emerged victorious on 61 seats.The BJP has been in power in the state since 1995, winning consecutive elections in the home state of Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah.