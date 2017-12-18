Gujarat Assembly Election Results: Giriraj Singh takes on Rahul Gandhi

He further said that “first Rahul Gandhi deceived people by wearing Janehu and tilak, but he didn’t have any when he was wearing the taj (crown) of Congress President”.
“Gandhi’s real face has been exposed in front of Himachal and Gujarat” the senior party leader added.
Bharatiya Janta Party is set to form a Government in Gujarat yet again as it leads with 105 seats; Congress on the other hand won 75 seats.
Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his happiness outside the parliament by flashing a victory sign.
First Published: 18 Dec 2017 12:00 PM