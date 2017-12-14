Gujarat Assembly Election: 68.70 per cent voter turnout in the second phase



NORTH GUJARAT: BJP is likely to secure 49 per cent vote share in the region, Congress will get somewhere around 42 per cent. With this, BJP is winning 32-38 seats while Congress is getting 16-22 seats.





SOUTH GUJARAT: Out of 35 seats in South Gujarat region, ABP News-CSDS exit poll predicted a clean sweep for BJP. The saffron party is likely to get 21-27 seats with 52 per cent vote share. Congress is like to win 9-13 seats with 40 per cent vote share.





SAURASHTRA-KUTCH: Exit poll predicted 49 per cent vote share for BJP and 41 per cent for Congress. With this vote share BJP may get 31-37 seats, Congress is likely to win 16-22.



This data is less than 71.3 per cent voter turnout recorded in the 2012 Gujarat assembly elections.ABP News-CSDS exit poll on Thursday predicted a victory for the ruling BJP in Gujarat, giving it a clear majority in the keenly-contested Assembly polls in the state.Voting was held in 93 assembly constituencies across 14 districts in northern and central regions of the state.The election is being seen as a "prestige battle" for Prime Minister Modi and a litmus test for the leadership of Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi.The votes will be counted on December 18.