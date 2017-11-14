Gujarat: Alpesh Thakore comes in support of Hardik Patel, reminds BJP of ND Tiwari sex scandal case





Alpesh Thakore, OBC leader, rose to prominence after the Patidar agitation has come in support of Hardik Patel after a purported sex clip of later surfaced on Sunday in the social media."BJP, who praises ND Tiwari, will not get away with fake CD. Patidar community is fully in support of Hardik Patel," he tweeted.It may be recalled that ND Tiwari was involved in a sex scandal that began with the broadcast by Telugu language satellite news channel ABN Andhra Jyothi of a video clip that showed Tiwari in bed with three women at his official residence in the Raj Bhavan.A police complaint was filed against Tiwari. The Raj Bhavan staff were interrogated by cops. Tiwari publicly apologized. However, he claimed that he was being "framed" by "a political conspiracy".Barely a month ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls, a purported sex clip of Hardik Patel surfaced in social media which the Patidar quota stir spearhead claimed was morphed and circulated at the behest of the BJP as part of "dirty politics" to defame him.The BJP rubbished Patel's allegation and dared him to file a police complaint.In the video, which appears to have been shot in a hotel on May 16, 2017, a person resembling Hardik can be seen in a compromising position with an unidentified woman.(With PTI inputs)