Gujarat: 6 injured in clash between two groups in Surat's Amroli, 40 detained

The members of the two communities got into a fight in Kosad locality even as the police tried to intervene. Agitated mob unleashed itself on police personnel sent to control violence and pelted stones on them.Police fired four rounds of tear gas to control the situation.The administration said 40 people have been detained in connection with the violence and police has begun an investigation to unravel circumstances that vitiated the communal harmony.The reason behind the clashes is yet to be established. However, sources said a minor dispute between two people resulted in a scuffle and later led to the clash.Peace has been restored with security personnel in large numbers have been deployed in the area, the police said.Meanwhile, some parts of Bihar and West Bengal continue to remain tense following clashes over Ram Navami rallies and idol immersion processions. However, no fresh incident of violence was reported from the two states since last night.Nearly 50 people, including two local BJP workers, were on Thursday held in Samastipur and Nalanda districts of Bihar in connection with communal clashes that erupted there in the last couple of days.In West Bengal, over 60 people were detained in connection with the violence. A clash also broke out between two groups around a Ram Navami procession in Raniganj on Monday. A person was allegedly hacked to death while a Deputy Commissioner of Police lost a hand after getting hit by a bomb.