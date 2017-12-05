Gujarat: 3 Rallies Of BJP President Amit Shah Cancelled Due To Cyclone Ockhi

On TuesdayBJP President Amit Shah's public rallies in Rajula, Mahuva and Shihor cancelled due to Cyclone Ockhi.After leaving a trail of destruction in the southern coast, Cyclone Ockhi is expected to make landfall in coastal Gujarat on Tuesday with squally winds, which may cause heavy rains in several parts of the state during the next two days.An India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast said, "The severe cyclonic storm Ockhi is now laid centred about 850 km south-southwest of Surat and is likely to cross south Gujarat and adjoining North Maharashtra coasts near Surat as a deep depression by mid-night of December 5."Two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams each have been deployed at Surat, Navsari, and Rajkot.The Army, Navy, and the Border Security Force (BSF) have been alerted in the view of the cyclone's landfall.According to the IMD forecast, Cyclone Ockhi would enter south Gujarat on Tuesday. This will the impact coastal areas from Umargam (in south Gujarat) till Gir Somnath district (in Saurashtra).