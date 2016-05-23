GST bill will be passed in Monsoon Session: Jayant Sinha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi government will complete two years in power on May 26. ABP News talked to Modi’s minister Jayant Sinha to find out whether ‘achche din’ has come or not. We asked other pertinent questions also.Talking to ABP News, Jayant Sinha said the recent election results suggest GST bill would be passed in the upcoming Monsoon Session. He said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has replied to the three conditions Congress’ had put.He said Modi government had done path-breaking work to decrease black money. On bad loans, Jayant Sinha said the bad loans were awarded in UPA government’s tenure.On question whether RBI governor Raghuram Rajan would be given another term, he said such things are not discussed with the media.