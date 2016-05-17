 GSHSEB HSC (Science) Results 2016: GSHSEB Class 12th (Science) +2 exam results will be available on 17th May, 2016 after 4 p.m. @http://www.gseb.org
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • GSHSEB HSC (Science) Results 2016: GSHSEB Class 12th (Science) +2 exam results will be available on 17th May, 2016 after 4 p.m. @http://www.gseb.org

GSHSEB HSC (Science) Results 2016: GSHSEB Class 12th (Science) +2 exam results will be available on 17th May, 2016 after 4 p.m. @http://www.gseb.org

By: || Updated: 17 May 2016 07:43 AM
GSHSEB HSC (Science) Results 2016: GSHSEB Class 12th (Science) +2 exam results will be available on 17th May, 2016 after 4 p.m. @http://www.gseb.org
GSHSEB results 2016: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board's (GSHSEB) class 12th results (2016) are coming today around 4 pm.

Students can check the result from official website of the government http://www.gseb.org.

Compared to previous years, this year the results are being declared early, claimed the board.

The class 12 Science stream results, in 2015, were declared on May 28. They were followed by May 30 for General stream and on June 4, Class 10 results.

Students were eagerly waiting for their Class 12th results since the exams got over. We wish all the very best to the students for the class 12th examination result.

We are providing you with the latest updates on your results on priority. So, stay with us for more updates.

How to check GSHSEB 2016 results online:

1: Access the GSHSEB  official website: www.gseb.org.
2: Enter your details such as roll number and other required details in the respected fields.
3: Click on ‘Submit’
4: Your results will be flashed on the screen.
5: Check and save the result

Click here to check the result: www.gseb.org

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Farmers facing problems all over India: Rahul Gandhi

trending now

VIDEO
Bigg Boss contestant Digangana Suryavanshi to play lead in ...
INDIA
India, Pakistan trade charges on harassment of diplomats, their ...
INDIA
Two arrested with fake documents at Delhi airport