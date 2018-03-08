WATCH: Grieving Boney Kapoor immerses wife Sridevi's ashes in Ganga

A grieving Boney during the rituals was repeatedly seen breaking down.
A few days ago, part of Sridevi ashes was immersed in the sea off Rameswaram.
Sridevi, 54, died on February 24 in a Dubai hotel due to accidentally drowning in her hotel bathtub.
The body of the actor, who was born in a village in Tamil Nadu and started her career in Tamil films, was cremated on February 28 in Mumbai.
Sridevi’s death sent shock waves across India.
Scroll down for pictures:
First Published: 08 Mar 2018 05:29 PM