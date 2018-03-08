 WATCH: Grieving Boney Kapoor immerses wife Sridevi's ashes in Ganga
WATCH: Grieving Boney Kapoor immerses wife Sridevi's ashes in Ganga

By: || Updated: 08 Mar 2018 05:48 PM
New Delhi: The ashes of legendary film actress Sridevi were immersed in Ganga at Haridwar's VIP Ghat on Thursday. Boney Kapoor offered prayers for his late wife during the ‘Asthi Visarjan’ and was joined by his brother Anil, MP Amar Singh, designer Manish Malhotra and other family members.

A grieving Boney during the rituals was repeatedly seen breaking down.

A few days ago, part of Sridevi ashes was immersed in the sea off Rameswaram.



Sridevi, 54, died on February 24 in a Dubai hotel due to accidentally drowning in her hotel bathtub.

The body of the actor, who was born in a village in Tamil Nadu and started her career in Tamil films, was cremated on February 28 in Mumbai.

Sridevi’s death sent shock waves across India.

Scroll down for pictures: 



