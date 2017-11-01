Greater Noida: Engineering student from Manipur hangs self

New Delhi: A 22-year-old BTech student from Imphal , Vijendra Momjajam allegedly committed suicide in his rented flat in Greater Noida on Sunday.

On Tuesday morning his body was reportedly found with a suicide note in his room in Greater Noida's Beta 2 sector . Vijendra who was a second year civil engineering student at Institute of Integrated Learning in Management (IILM) in Greater Noida was alone at his place at the time of suicide. He shared the place with two of his friends, who had gone to their respective homes for the festival of Diwali. Vijendra had returned from his home few days before his friends and was alone since then.

According to reports Vijendra has left behind an emotional note in which he has apologised to his parents for not becoming the good person they wanted him to be. He has also confessed that he had fallen into a bad company and was a bad person. Nobody has been blamed in the note.According to his friends, his phone was not reachable since Sunday. When one of his friends went to his flat to check on him , he found the door locked from inside. When nobody opened the door after waiting for long, he informed the locals and police.The door had to be broken and the boy was found hanging from a piece of cloth. The police believes it to be a case of suicide but is also exploring all the possible angles of the case. The body has been sent for post-mortem and the results are awaited.