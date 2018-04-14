Greater Noida: Ambedkar statue vandalised

The locals spotted the statue of Ambedkar damaged. In view of the tense situation, heavy police force was deployed in the area.
Suniti Singh, SP (rural), said a case was registered against unknown persons for vandalism and that the guilty would not be spared. She added that the damaged statue was being replaced with a new one. reported PTI.
After news of vandalism spread, a large number of people from nearby villages had gathered. Cops, however, checked the mob.
In view of Ambedkar Jayanti today, security has been beefed up in Uttar Pradesh to prevent any untoward incident inciting violence. Political parties have drawn up separate plans for the occasion.
