Great news for Jio PRIME members: Complimentary benefits for additional year

New Delhi: In a major announcement, Jio announced another year of complimentary PRIME benefits for its PRIME members. This comes as a cherry on the top as the additional year of free benefits would be given without any additional charges or fee.As per the announcement made by Jio, “All Jio PRIME members who have subscribed to the exclusive membership benefits till 31st March 2018 will get another year of complimentary PRIME benefits at NO additional fee”.Also for new Jio users, the Jio Prime Membership continues to be available at an annual membership fee of Rs 99.Step 1: Download MyJioStep 2: Express your interest to get COMPLIMENTARY membership for next 12 monthsStep 3: Enjoy Jio Prime benefits(This is a limited period offer.)Pay Rs 99 during on-boarding, for Jio Prime membership for annual subscription