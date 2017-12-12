 Chinese 'rooftopper' falls to his death from 62-storey tower after stunt goes wrong
At Huayuan Hua Centre in Changsha (a city in eastern China), 26-year-old Wu Yongning fell to his death while attempting to dangle off the building

Updated: 12 Dec 2017 06:56 PM
New Delhi: A horrific video from China is trending on social media sites where a "rooftopper" died while attempting a stunt from a 62-storey building in China.

At Huayuan Hua Centre in Changsha (a city in eastern China), 26-year-old Wu Yongning fell to his death while attempting to dangle off the building. It is to be noted that he was not wearing any harness.

As per reports, the stunt was part of RMB 100,000 (£11,300/$15,000) roof topping challenge.

In the video, it appeared that he lost the grip and fell off of the building. His body is said to be discovered by a window cleaner. As per media reports, Local authorities investigating the case described it as an “accident” and have already ruled out foul play.

Fans of this stuntman are now flooding his social media page with tributes.

(Graphic video)

