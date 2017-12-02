Govt revokes order banning purchase & sale of cattle for slaughter

Also, the same was having an impact on meat sale. The government after issuing notification revoked its old notification.After the order, it will be easier to purchase and sell cattle for the purpose of slaughter.The order, issued in May this year, sought to curb cruelty to animals but sparked off a nation-wide row with several states objecting to the centre's action.The environment ministry, in May, had notified the stringent Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017 under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.Under the rules, there was a ban on the sale and purchase of cattle at animal markets for slaughter, a move that was expected to hit the trade and export of meat and leather.The rules had also prohibited practices cruel to animals, including painting of horns and putting ornaments or decorative materials on them.He had also said that the aim of the rules was to regulate the animal markets and sale of cattle and asserted that the provisions only applied to animals in the livestock markets and those seized as case properties.Harsh Vardhan had also said the government did not want to "alter" the food habits of the people and put businesses in this sector to trouble.