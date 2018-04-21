Govt likely to bring ordinance for DEATH penalty for child sexual assault

  • Latest News
The decision is likely to be taken in central cabinet meeting, where Modi government is likely to amend the POCSO act; which is for protection of young kids.

Updated: 21 Apr 2018 11:06 AM
PM Narendra Modi (Image: PTI/File)

New Delhi: After repeated horrendous crimes against young girls one after another; the government is likely to take a big step on Saturday. As per sources, the government will bring an ordinance which punishes rape convicts, who sexually assault children below 12 years of age; with death.

The decision is likely to be taken in central cabinet meeting, where Modi government is likely to amend the POCSO act; which is for protection of young kids.

After December 2012 Nirbhaya case, laws were amended; death penalty was levied on anyone who raped a woman or a girl; which thereafter leads to her demise.

But, now the government is attempting to bring in the law for young kids as well; as sadly crime against kids are on the rise.

This comes after DCW Chief Swati Maliwal went for indefinite hunger strike till a law comes in force which protects girl child and hangs the culprits. Maliwal’s fast entered its 7th day on Saturday.





First Published: 21 Apr 2018 08:20 AM
