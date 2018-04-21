Govt likely to bring ordinance for DEATH penalty for child sexual assault

The decision is likely to be taken in central cabinet meeting, where Modi government is likely to amend the POCSO act; which is for protection of young kids.



After December 2012 Nirbhaya case, laws were amended; death penalty was levied on anyone who raped a woman or a girl; which thereafter leads to her demise.



But, now the government is attempting to bring in the law for young kids as well; as sadly crime against kids are on the rise.



This comes after DCW Chief Swati Maliwal went for indefinite hunger strike till a law comes in force which protects girl child and hangs the culprits. Maliwal’s fast entered its 7th day on Saturday.







आज देश में महिलाओं और बच्चों के खिलाफ़ यौन अपराध चरम सीमा पे है।

मैं तब तक अनिश्चितक़ालीन अनशन पर हूँ जब तक बच्चों के बलात्कारियों को 6 महीने के अंदर फाँसी की सजा का क़ानून नहीं बन जाता। pic.twitter.com/YzXqz42XCd

— Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) April 14, 2018





