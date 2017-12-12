Govt bans condom ads from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m, says ‘they create unhealthy practices among children’

As per the advisory issued, these ads are unhealthy for children and create ‘unhealthy practices’ among children.
“It has been brought to the notice of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting that some channels carry advertisements of condoms repeatedly which are alleged to be indecent especially for children,” the notice read.
The ministry discussed 1994 banning of inappropriate “advertisement which endangers the safety of children or create in them any interest in unhealthy practices or shows them begging or in an undignified or indecent manner.”
“In view of the above, all TV channels are hereby advised not to telecast the advertisements of condoms which are for a particular age group and could be indecent/inappropriate for viewing by children. Indecent, vulgar, suggestive, repulsive or offensive themes or treatment shall be avoided in all advertisements.
The order comes after the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) requested the ministry earlier this month to take a call on such ads and their telecast timing.
First Published: 12 Dec 2017 11:15 AM