Government probe ordered into Dalit students segregation at Modi's telecast 'Pariksha Par Charcha'

: Taking cognizance of social media reports that Dalit students of a government school in Kullu district were segregated at a live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programme last week, the Himachal Pradesh government on Monday ordered an inquiry into an incidentThe 'Pariksha Par Charcha' event, which was held in New Delhi on Friday, was telecast across the country."I have taken cognizance of reports on the social media and ordered a magisterial inquiry. This morning a team comprising officials of police, Education and Social Welfare Departments was set up and asked to visit the school," said Kullu Deputy Commissioner Yunus Khan.He said since the school is located in the interiors of the district, the team was likely to return to district headquarters Kullu on Tuesday and would summit the report.Khan also said school headmaster Rajan Bhardwaj has been relieved from duty."Disciplinary action has already been initiated against the headmaster and if required, criminal liability will be fixed against him," he added.A handwritten anonymous complaint purportedly written by students is in circulation on social media which says the gram panchayat of Chestha made arrangements for students to watch Modi's programme at the school management committee president's house.The students said a teacher forced them to sit at a place outside the room used for keeping horses. A television was placed there. In their complaint, they also alleged that they faced "caste discrimination" during midday meals in the school.The Deputy Commissioner said he has not received any complaint either from a student or a parent. To students from across the country, Modi turned teacher on February 16, giving them lessons on how to tackle exams and on how to succeed.He addressed the students in person and also about "10 crore students and teachers and parents" nationally through various media.