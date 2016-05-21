Government prepared to fight terrorism: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the government is taking all necessary steps to secure the country and asserted "the people of all religions and castes will fight the terror forces with all their might".



Asked about the new Islamic State (IS) video threatening the Indian government to take revenge over Kashmir, demolition of the Babri mosque in Ayodhya and communal riots in Gujarat and Muzaffarnagar, Singh said: "We are taking whatever steps need to be taken to keep this country secured."



"I feel all people of this country have a sense of confidence... people of all castes, religions will fight the terror forces with all their might," Singh said on the sidelines of the International Buddha Poornima Diwas celebrations here.



Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju, who was also present on the occasion, seconded the home minister's assertions and said: "These kinds of propaganda videos keep coming. The IS or whoever propagating these kind of things is not going to influence the minds of the people of India."



"The people of India have decided they will not allow these kinds of activities to take roots in the country," he said.



Singh, during his speech, said: "These days conflicts among persons, within societies and religions, are on the rise. The solution to these crises can be found in Buddha's message.



He said no religion "contradicts" another, but they "complement" each other. "I know some separatist elements try to create a wedge between communities. This should not happen."



He said Buddha's message offers solutions to the problems of environment too.



Besides Singh and Rijiju, union ministers Mahesh Sharma and Upendra Kushwaha also attended the event.



