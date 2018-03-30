Government officials slept during Siddharth Nath Singh's press conference; Here's what minister has to say

When asked about his reaction, UP Minister said, reported news agency ANI, "Development work is going well, officers are working efficiently, the public is happy, then why shouldn't the officers be at peace?"
Government officials appeared to have dozed off during UP Minister Siddharth Nath Singh's press conference in Meerut earlier today. UP Minister said, 'Development work is going well, officers are working efficiently, public is happy, then why shouldn't the officers be at peace?' pic.twitter.com/xMJj9LwCF9
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 30, 2018
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 30 Mar 2018 09:17 PM