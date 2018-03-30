 Government officials slept during Siddharth Nath Singh's press conference; Here's what minister has to say
By: || Updated: 30 Mar 2018 09:17 PM
Image: ANI

New Delhi: On Friday, during the Uttar Pradesh Minister Siddharth Nath Singh's press conference in Meerut district some state government officials appeared to have dozed off (slept).

When asked about his reaction, UP Minister said, reported news agency ANI, "Development work is going well, officers are working efficiently, the public is happy, then why shouldn't the officers be at peace?"


