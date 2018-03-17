 UP: Gorakhpur DM transferred by Yogi Adityanath’s government
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • UP: Gorakhpur DM transferred by Yogi Adityanath’s government

UP: Gorakhpur DM transferred by Yogi Adityanath’s government

Vijayendra Pandian will act as the new District Magistrate of Gorakhpur.

By: || Updated: 17 Mar 2018 11:07 AM
UP: Gorakhpur DM transferred by Yogi Adityanath’s government
NEW DELHI: In UP, 37 IAS officers were transferred including Gorakhpur DM on Friday. The move comes after CM Yogi Adityanath’s party lost in the Gorakhpur & Phulpur bypoll results.


Rajeev Rautela was prompted as Divisional Commissioner of Devipatan, while Vijayendra Pandian will act as the new District Magistrate of Gorakhpur.

During the Gorakhpur Bypoll results, Gorakhpur District Magistrate Rajeev Rautela had earlier sparked a storm by barring journalists from entering the counting center.

After the completion of eight rounds of counting, Gorakhpur’s electoral officers had only announced the media about the numbers from the first round. District Magistrate Rajeev Rautela claimed that the reason for this delay was election observers had not signed the results.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Vijay Mallya appears before UK Court in extradition case

trending now

INDIA
Actor Irrfan Khan suffers through Neuroendocrine Tumor: Here's all ...
INDIA
Two held for raising anti-national slogans after RJD candidate's ...
VIDEO
Daler Mehndi awarded 2-year jail sentence in 2003 human trafficking ...