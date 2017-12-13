GoPro camera gets stolen and 5 months later owner finds this video in it

(Video: YouTube @GoPro)
On the coast of Norway, over 5 months later Kjell Robertsen found his camera and here he finds a video of seagull accidentally acting as a 'seagull drone'.
After covering a distance of 0.2 miles, the bird eventually dropped the camera and flew off again.
The video was featured by camera manufacturer GoPro on their YouTube page and it also won a GoPro Award.
First Published: 13 Dec 2017 08:09 PM