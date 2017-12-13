GoPro camera gets stolen and 5 months later owner finds this video in it

Kjell Robertsen a go pro owner had used some bread to get some close-ups of seagulls. To his surprise, the seagulls ate the bread and one of it also took away the go-pro camera which was recording a 4k video.(Video: YouTube @GoPro)On the coast of Norway, over 5 months later Kjell Robertsen found his camera and here he finds a video of seagull accidentally acting as a 'seagull drone'.After covering a distance of 0.2 miles, the bird eventually dropped the camera and flew off again.The video was featured by camera manufacturer GoPro on their YouTube page and it also won a GoPro Award.