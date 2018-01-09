Google honours Indian-American scientist Har Gobind Khorana with a doodle

On Tuesday, Google celebrated the 96th birth anniversary of Noble prize winner Indian-American scientist Har Gobind Khorana with a doodle. Khorana is known for his work in the construction of first genetic gene.Born in village Raipur, which is now part of Pakistan, Khorana took the initial schooling in a village school. Later he went to Punjab University in Lahore for higher studies.After completing his bachelor's and masters degree from Lahore, he got the offer from British administration to study in England and get a Ph.D. degree at the University of Liverpool.In Zurich, while working under Professor Vladimir Prelog for one year, he became an expert on Chemical synthesis of nucleic acids and proteins. In 1966, while doing his research at the University of Wisconsin, he was granted American citizenshipHe started his Nobel Prize-winning research after moving to Canada in 1952. Finally, in 1968 he along with Robert W. Holley and Marshall W. Nirenberg were awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their interpretation of the genetic code and its function in protein synthesis.In 1972 he was also acknowledged for the construction of the first artificial geneIn 2011, at the age of 89, Gobind Khorana passed away in Massachusetts.