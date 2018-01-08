Google honours fearless Nadia with a doodle

On Monday, Google celebrated the 110th birth anniversary of Bollywood actor and stuntwoman Mary Ann Evans with a doodle. She is better known as ‘Fearless Nadia’.In 1913, at the age of five, Evans came to India. She was born in 1908 in Australia's Perth, to a British soldier father and a Greek mother. She was married to a film maker and producer Homi Wadia.Evans was introduced to Hindi cinema by J.B.H. Wadia, the founder of Wadia Movitone. Before entering the film industry, she also worked as a performer in the circus.Evans entered Bollywood with her first film 'Desh Deepak' in 1933 and became a star with her blockbuster film Hunterwala in 1935. In the movie, she grabbed the attention by performing death-defying stunts herself.In her career of around 38 films, she established herself as a talented actress who did all her stunts herself. In large number of films, the blue-eyed Evans performed stunts herself and this is how she got the title 'Fearless Nadia'In one of her last on-screen appearances in 'Khilari' in 1961, she successfully lifts up a man and throws him in the air. She died on January 9, 1996.