Google celebrates Republic Day with a doodle, here are five interesting facts



India became independent on August 15, 1947, but it was still a constitutional monarchy. King George VI was the head and Earl Mountbatten was the Governor General.



Even after Independence the country did not have its own constitution and was governed by the laws of colonial Government of India Act of 1935.



After Independence, a drafting committee headed by Dr. B R Ambedkar was appointed with the objective to draft a permanent constitution. On 4th November 1947, the committee submitted its first draft of the Constitution to the Assembly.



It took almost 2 years, 11 months and 18 days to finally adopt the Constitution on January 26th, 1950



In Lahore session of INC in 1929, 26th January 1930 was declared as Purna Swaraj Diwas, hence 26th January was proposed to mark the Republic Day to honor the dream of the freedom fighters who were the first to demand complete independence.



On Friday Google is celebrating India's 69th Republic Day with a doodle. On January 26th, 1950, India formally adopted the constitution and became an independent republic.