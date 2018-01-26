 Google celebrates Republic Day with a doodle, here are five interesting facts
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Google celebrates Republic Day with a doodle, here are five interesting facts

Google celebrates Republic Day with a doodle, here are five interesting facts

On January 26th, 1950, India formally adopted the constitution and became an independent republic.

By: || Updated: 26 Jan 2018 10:26 AM
Google celebrates Republic Day with a doodle, here are five interesting facts

Photo: Screengrab

New Delhi: On Friday Google is celebrating India's 69th Republic Day with a doodle. On January 26th, 1950, India formally adopted the constitution and became an independent republic.

Here are Five interesting facts about Republic day:

  • India became independent on August 15, 1947, but it was still a constitutional monarchy. King George VI was the head and Earl Mountbatten was the Governor General.

  • Even after Independence the country did not have its own constitution and was governed by the laws of colonial Government of India Act of 1935.

  • After Independence, a drafting committee headed by Dr. B R Ambedkar was appointed with the objective to draft a permanent constitution. On 4th November 1947, the committee submitted its first draft of the Constitution to the Assembly.

  • It took almost 2 years, 11 months and 18 days to finally adopt the Constitution on January 26th, 1950

  • In Lahore session of INC in 1929, 26th January 1930 was declared as Purna Swaraj Diwas, hence 26th January was proposed to mark the Republic Day to honor the dream of the freedom fighters who were the first to demand complete independence.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Soldiers celebrate R-Day at Attari-Wagah border

trending now

VIDEO
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Karthik and Naira separated?
INDIA
Rahul Gandhi attends Republic Day Parade, seen sitting in ...
VIDEO
69th Republic Day of India: Security beefed up at ...