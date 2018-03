'Yeddyurappa ran the most corrupt Govt': Congress mocks Amit Shah's gaffe

Truth shall prevail. Truth has its own ways to come out, listen to Amit Shah himself exposing BJP CM candidate Yedurappa's corruption model..:)) pic.twitter.com/SDF0KB9nKg

New Delhi: BJP chief Amit Shah’s apparent slip of the tongue on Tuesday embarrassed the Karnataka BJP and its top leader BS Yeddyurappa. Shah was addressing a press conferenc e after the Election Commission announced poll dates for the state. "If there was a competition for the most corrupt government then the Yeddyurappa (BJP) government would come first".The entire verbal gaffe took place in presence of Yeddyurappa who was sitting next to Shah and gave a ‘surprised’ look to the party supremo.A party leader sitting next to Shah immediately pointed out the mistake prompting him to correct his statement.The blunder comes after BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya tweeted the date of the Karnataka Assembly polls before the Election Commission announced it, prompting the panel to describe the leak as a "very serious issue" that merited a probe and "stringent action". Malviya, however, tweeted that he had only quoted a news channel.The Congress ensured both the matters were grabbed upon well and circulated them on their social media handles rigorouslyCongress President tweeted, “Now that the BJP IT cell has announced Karnataka elections, time for a sneak preview of our top secret campaign video! Gifted to us by the BJP President, our campaign in Karnataka is off to a fabulous start. He says Yeddyurappa ran the most corrupt Govt ever...”CM Siddaramaiah also posted: “The #ShahOfLies finally speaks truth. Thank you”