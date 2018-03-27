'Yeddyurappa ran the most corrupt Govt': Congress mocks Amit Shah's gaffe



Truth shall prevail. Truth has its own ways to come out, listen to Amit Shah himself exposing BJP CM candidate Yedurappa's corruption model..:)) pic.twitter.com/SDF0KB9nKg

— Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) March 27, 2018



Now that the BJP IT cell has announced Karnataka elections, time for a sneak preview of our top secret campaign video!

Gifted to us by the BJP President, our campaign in Karnataka is off to a fabulous start. He says Yeddyurappa ran the most corrupt Govt ever...



True. pic.twitter.com/UYqGDZuKyR



— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 27, 2018