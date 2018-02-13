Good news! Price of stent used for heart surgeries reduced

New Delhi: After reducing the cost of stent, used in heart surgeries by upto 85% last year, National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) on Tuesday further reduced the price of biodegradable stent, whose usage is maximum.The biodegradable stent, which is made of plastic, has maximum demand because its price is lowest among other kinds of stents available. The price has been reduced from Rs 29,600 to Rs 27,800.On the other hand, the metallic stent has become more expensive and its price has been increased from Rs 7,260 to Rs 7,660.Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made an announcement about the same in his post budget speech as well. But, the same has come into effect now.