Good news! Price of stent used for heart surgeries reduced

The biodegradable stent, which is made of plastic, has maximum demand because its price is lowest among other kinds of stents available. The price has been reduced from Rs 29,600 to Rs 27,800.
On the other hand, the metallic stent has become more expensive and its price has been increased from Rs 7,260 to Rs 7,660.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made an announcement about the same in his post budget speech as well. But, the same has come into effect now.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 13 Feb 2018 08:50 AM