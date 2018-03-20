Good news! Airlines offer hefty discounts on domestic and international flights

New Delhi: Desire to travel, but worried about burning a hole in your pockets? You can now take a deep breath as some of the famous airlines of the country are offering heavy discounts on their domestic and international fares as they come at loggerheads with each other aiming to increase the sales. You can now travel domestically and internationally on fares as low as Rs 991 and Rs 1,999 respectively.The offers are being proffered by Air Asia, GoAir and Jet Airways. The catch here is, it’s a very limited period offer and has to be availed before a certain date.Air Asia is selling its International tickets for selected routes at Rs 1,999; the booking for the same needs to be done before March 18, 2018.The validity of the offer is till September 2, 2018; that is one has to fly till this date.Another condition is that the offer is valid only on certain routes. For a person travelling between Bhubaneshwar to destinations like Lankavi, Bali and Singapore etc.GoAir is offering fares starting Rs 991. The offer is valid only on domestic flights and on selected routes. The offer stands valid till March 20, 2018.In an additional offer, the SBI Bank credit card holders can avail an extra 10% discount. One will have to use a promo code GOSBI10 for the same.For someone wanting to travel between Lucknow to Delhi, he will have to shed only Rs 1,205.The airline is offering domestic flights starting Rs 1,170 on selected routes. The condition is that one has to travel before March 25, 2018.For a person wanting to travel between Bengaluru to Indore, he will have to shed Rs 2,601 only.