Gonda run over case: Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar's driver arrested

On Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar's driver was arrested for running over 5-year-old in state's Gonda district.Recently, a minor boy was killed after being hit by a vehicle in the motorcade of the Uttar Pradesh minister near Colonelganj in Gonda district.Boy had died after he was allegedly hit by a car in the convoy of UP Minister, Om Prakash Rajbhar, on Saturday.The boy was playing along the footpath late in the evening, when the minister's convoy drove over him.Police had said the minister's cavalcade was passing through Colonelganj area. The boy was knocked down by one of the vehicles in the fleet and died on way to hospital.UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to the kin of the deceased.Besides announcing the compensation, the chief minister had directed the DGP to submit a detailed report and initiate strict action against those responsible for the incident.Since, Yogi government has come to power in the state, Om Prakash Rajbhar has been in news every now and then.In the beginning of October, Rajbhar had threatened that the parents who fail to send their children to schools will be locked up in police stations for five days without food and water."I am going to enact a law of my choice. If wards of poor do not go to school, their parents will be forced to sit in police stations for five days. They will neither be given food nor water," Rajbhar had said at Rasda area while addressing a party gathering.In July this year, he hadthreatened to resign if his demand for transferring the Ghazipur district magistrate was not met immediately."If my demand is not met, I will resign from the government. What is the use of remaining in the government if a minister is not heard," said Rajbhar, national president of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBJP), a BJP ally that won four assembly seats in the 403-member House.(With inputs from agencies)