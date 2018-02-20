 Gonda: BJP MP Brij Bhushan's SHAMEFUL comment; compares Rahul Gandhi to 'barking dog'
By: || Updated: 20 Feb 2018 11:10 AM
Gonda, Uttar Pradesh: In a shameful incident, Bharatiya Janta Party MP Brij Bhushan compared Congress President Rahul Gandhi with a ‘dog’. He asserted that Rahul’s questioning of PM Modi over the Rs 11,500 crore PNB scam is equivalent to “barking of a dog”.

Lashing out at Rahul, Bhushan said “Rahul Gandhi should stop questioning and pointing fingers at PM Modi as the scam took place during UPA rule”.

He also asserted that “next his brother-in-law’s (Robert Vadra), his mother’s (Sonia Gandhi) scam will come to light.

He further added saying, “PM Modi has been doing a great job and will continue to do so, let dogs keep barking”.

The statement comes weeks after Congress suspended its senior leader Mani Shankar Aiyer for his “neech” jibe against PM Modi, over which a lot of ruckus was created in the parliament and apologies were sought from BJP.

At that time, Congress President Rahul Gandhi had said that his party doesn’t support such language and will continue to do so.

Now, a comment like this from a BJP MP must be condemned by BJP as well, but no comment has come from the party. Nor has party taken any action against the MP.

