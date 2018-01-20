Goa: Tourist taxi strike to continue on Sunday

"Unlike what some of the taxi operators may believe, the state government has not made speed governors mandatory. It has been done by a Supreme Court-appointed committee. It is the law. Their demand to do away with speed governors can't be accepted," Parrikar told reporters in Panaji.
"Why do taxi operators in Goa alone have a problem with speed governors, when taxi operators from Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi do not have a problem," the Chief Minister said, adding that over 4,000 taxi operators in Goa had already installed the device.
ALSO READ: West Bengal: Four held for trying to sell "genie in a bottle"
The tourist taxis, which do not get speed governors installed by February 24 this year, would be automatically rendered unfit for public carriage, according to the government order.
Taxi operator unions on Saturday resolved to extend their strike to the third day, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led coalition government of not even attempting to engage them in a dialogue.
"We are not going to give in. The strike will continue until the state government agrees to our demands," a spokesperson for the taxi operators said.
The strike, which began on Friday, had been called by tourist taxi associations in North Goa and South Goa districts, protesting against compulsory installation of speed governors in cabs, and alleged harassment by Transport Department and police officials.
The strike has rendered thousands of tourists taxis off the state's roads, leaving both locals as well as tourists in a quandary.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 20 Jan 2018 09:39 PM