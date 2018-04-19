Goa: Man held for posting false info on Facebook regarding Manohar Parrikar's health

Kenneth Silveira was picked up after he posted some false information on his Facebook account. Investigation was going on to know the exact reason why he posted such an information.



Presently, Parrikar is undergoing treatment in the United States.



Manohar Parrikar is likely to return next month.



"The chief minister is responding well to treatment and is on the path of recovery. Parrikar would head back to Goa after doctors treating him in the US allow him to," BJP leader and Curchorem MLA Nilesh Cabral recently said, reported news agency PTI.



Cabral rubbished statements made recently by some Congress leaders that no medical update was being provided by the BJP-led Goa government on the condition of the former defence minister.



"The CMO has been issuing statements time and again about his health. I have spoken to him (Parrikar) seven times in the last one-and-half months and every time I called, he had attended the call. I can assure you that he is getting well," he further said. For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App. - - - - - - - - - Advertisement- - - - - - - - -

New Delhi: Goa Police Crime Branch arrested a man, a resident of Vasco city, for spreading fake news regarding the health condition of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.