Goa Board HSSC Class 12 Results 2016 @ goaresults.nic.in & gbshse.gov.in to be declared today

Students who appeared for the Goa Board HSSC Class 12 examinations this year will be able to check their results online on the board’s official website at 3:00 pm as well as through SMS once it is available.
HSSC Examination of March 2016 was held between February 29, 2016 March to March 22, 2016. The Examination was conducted at 16 Examination centres in the state.
According to a Goa board press release, the distribution of passing certificates cum statement of Grades/Marks of HSSC Examination will be done on 14th May, 2016 from 10.00 a.m. to 01.00 p.m..
The private candidates should collect their passing certificate cum statement of Grade/Marks from Board’s office, Alto Betim Bardez Goa, on producing hall ticket.
Students are eagerly waiting for their Class 10th results since the exams got over. We wish all the very best to the students for Goa Board Board class 12th examination result.
The results can be located on SMS and IVRS.
- GOA12SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 56263
- GOA12SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 58888
- GOA12SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 5676750
IVRS & USSD
58888 (58888xxx multi-modals) and *588# (*588# multi-modals)
Follow these simple steps to check your results online:
1: Access the Goa Board official website: goaresults.nic.in or gbshse.gov.in
3: Enter your details such as roll number and other required details in the respected fields.
4: Click on ‘Submit’
5: Your results will be flashed on the screen.



First Published: 12 May 2016 07:33 AM