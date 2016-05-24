Goa Board (GBSHSE) SSC (Class 10) Results 2016 to be declared on May 25; Check result at goaresults.nic.in & gbshse.gov.in

The Private candidate should collect their Passing Certificate cum statement of Grade/Marks from Board’s Office, Alto Hall Ticket.



The GBSHSE 10th board results, Goa 10th SSC results, Goa Board SSC 10th result 2016, Goa board 10th exam result will be available on official websites the board: gbshse.gov.in and goaresults.nic.in

: The Goa Board (GBSHSE) SSC (class 10th) results will be declared by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on May 25th. Students who apperead for Goa Board SSC examinations this year will be able to check their results on the official website of GBSHSE.According to a Goa board press release, "results of S.S.C. March 2016 Examination conducted by Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Porvorim will be declared on Wednesday 25th May 2016 at 03.00 p.m."The board conducted SSC Examination between April 1, 2016 to April 22, 2016GOA12SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 56263GOA12SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 58888GOA12SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 56767501: Access the Goa Board official website: goaresults.nic.in or gbshse.gov.in 3: Enter your details such as roll number and other required details in the respected fields.4: Click on ‘Submit’5: Your results will be flashed on the screen.