Goa Board (GBSHSE) SSC (Class 10) Results 2016 to be declared on May 25; Check result at goaresults.nic.in & gbshse.gov.in

According to a Goa board press release, "results of S.S.C. March 2016 Examination conducted by Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Porvorim will be declared on Wednesday 25th May 2016 at 03.00 p.m."
The Private candidate should collect their Passing Certificate cum statement of Grade/Marks from Board’s Office, Alto Hall Ticket.
The GBSHSE 10th board results, Goa 10th SSC results, Goa Board SSC 10th result 2016, Goa board 10th exam result will be available on official websites the board: gbshse.gov.in and goaresults.nic.in
The board conducted SSC Examination between April 1, 2016 to April 22, 2016
The results can be located on SMS.
GOA12SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 56263
GOA12SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 58888
GOA12SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 5676750
Follow these simple steps to check your results online:
1: Access the Goa Board official website: goaresults.nic.in or gbshse.gov.in
3: Enter your details such as roll number and other required details in the respected fields.
4: Click on ‘Submit’
5: Your results will be flashed on the screen.
