 Global watchdog FAFT asks Pakistan for a report on its action against terrorism
India had earlier raised the issue of Pakistan’s support for terror group.

By: || Updated: 06 Nov 2017 02:51 PM
Pakistani's national flag (Photo: PTI)

New delhi: The Financial Action Task Force (FAFT) has put Pakistan on notice for terror financing.

The decision came on Thursday, in a meet held at Buenos Aires plenary of the FATF. In the meet, India had put forwarded the issue of Pakistan’s support for terror group. Terror financing was a key theme of this meet.
The decision came after China last week yet again blocked a move at UN Security Council to ban Jaish chief Masood Azhar. Earler also, FATF at its meeting in Spain had criticised Pakistan for continued complicity in financing terrorist entities.
Speculations are also high that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi might discuss the issue of Pakistan's continued support for terror infrastructure with Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang when he will attend the East Asia Summit between November 13 and 14 held at Manila.
The meet between the two PMs is important as China was isolated at the FATF meet as all other 36 members, including the US, Russia, France & the UK (four other members of UN Security Council), supported India.

