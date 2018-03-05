Given orders for CBI inquiry: Rajnath Singh on alleged SSC exam scam

New Delhi [India] Mar. 05 (ABP Live)"We have accepted demands of protesting candidates and have given orders for CBI inquiry, protest should now stop," said Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, on Monday, on alleged SSC exam scam.Protest outside Staff Selection Commission (SSC) office by aspirants has entered the seventh day on Monday.After the story aired on ABP News, government swung into action and agreed for a CBI probe.Anna Hazare on Sunday had met SSC aspirants who were protesting against the alleged paper leak of SSC.The students have been protesting against the alleged paper leak of SSC CGL Tier 2 exam. The initial probe of the scam will be conducted by CBI and CFSL. In case of a foul play, CBI will conduct a detailed investigation in the matter.