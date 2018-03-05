 Given orders for CBI inquiry: Rajnath Singh on alleged SSC exam scam
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Given orders for CBI inquiry: Rajnath Singh on alleged SSC exam scam

Given orders for CBI inquiry: Rajnath Singh on alleged SSC exam scam

By: || Updated: 05 Mar 2018 01:11 PM
Given orders for CBI inquiry: Rajnath Singh on alleged SSC exam scam

Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Image: ABP Live)

New Delhi [India] Mar. 05 (ABP Live): "We have accepted demands of protesting candidates and have given orders for CBI inquiry, protest should now stop," said Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, on Monday, on alleged SSC exam scam.

Protest outside Staff Selection Commission (SSC) office by aspirants has entered the seventh day on Monday.

After the story aired on ABP News, government swung into action and agreed for a CBI probe.

[YOU MAY ALSO LIKE TO READ] OPINION: Left is left, Right is at new height

Anna Hazare on Sunday had met SSC aspirants who were protesting against the alleged paper leak of SSC.

The students have been protesting against the alleged paper leak of SSC CGL Tier 2 exam. The initial probe of the scam will be conducted by CBI and CFSL. In case of a foul play, CBI will conduct a detailed investigation in the matter.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Congress respects people's mandate: Rahul on northeast polls

trending now

VIDEO
'Ye Hai Mohabbatein' actor to take legal action against ...
MOVIES
Oscar pays TRIBUTE to Sridevi and Shashi Kapoor
VIDEO
All rumours about BSP & SP alliance for 2019 Lok Sabha ...