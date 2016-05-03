Give roadmap on plans to phase out diesel taxis: SC to Delhi government

The Supreme Court will examine the Delhi Government's recommendation in regard to converting diesel taxis into CNG and has also asked for a roadmap on how the state government plans to phase out diesel taxis.The state government of Delhi will file its recommendation today.The apex court has asked the Delhi Government to give a roadmap on how it plans to phase out diesel taxis and plan for their conversion to CNG.As the protesting cab drivers returned to the streets of the New Delhi for the second day against the Supreme Court order making it illegal to operate diesel vehicles as taxis, the Delhi Government today moved the apex court requesting that the diesel cabs should be removed from the NCR in a phased manner.The Delhi Government said the apex court's order has led to law and order problems in the NCR region.Earlier today, traffic jam was reported from Mahipalpur on Delhi's border with Gurgaon as dozens of taxi drivers blocked the road during the rush hour.The condition was worse on the Delhi-Gurgaon and Delhi-Noida borders and near West Delhi's Rajokri area.Several diesel-based cab drivers also complained that they were left jobless after the ban.The Supreme Court on Saturday refused to extend the deadline for conversion of diesel taxis into CNG, even as taxi owners pleaded before the apex court that there is no technology available in the market to convert their diesel cars into CNG ones.