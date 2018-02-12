Girls' letter to the judiciary leads to school getting toilets

: A school in neighbouring Jagtial is in the process of getting toilets and washrooms after two of its students wrote a letter, about the lack of these facilities, to the district judge who in turn forwarded it to the Chief Justice of the High Court of Hyderabad.The students, A Vaishnavi and M Rashmita, studying in the ninth standard of the Zilla Parishad high school in Korutla in Jagtial district, had written to District Judge M Krishna Murthy on January 11 this year.After the letter reached the HC, it ordered the Education department to provide the amenities."As per instructions, we have prepared an estimate of Rs 11 lakh to get the toilets and wash rooms repaired and also to provide drinking water to the students," District Education Officer Sunkeshula Venkateshwarlu said.The two students said they were happy that, thanks to judicial intervention, their school would have these amenities.