Girl kills self after being scolded by mom for watching TV

Visakhapatnam: A tenth standard student allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan athome reportedly after her mother scolded her for watching TV and neglecting studies during exams, police said today.The incident happened last night.The 16-year-old girl's mother admonished her after seeing her watch TV.Apparently upset over this, the girl locked herself up in her room and allegedly committed suicide by hanging, police said.Though the parents rushed the girl to a nearby hospital, doctors declared her brought dead, they added.A case has been registered.