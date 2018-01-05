 9 year old girl dies after cobra snake bites her finger
Police and rescue workers arrived and noticed a small swollen red bite mark on her finger

New Delhi: A nine-year-old girl was killed after being bitten on the finger by a cobra. The incident reportedly happened in Thailand. The girl was sleeping when the snake bit her.

As per reports on social media sites, her family walked in on next morning to find her lifeless body lying near the deadly two-metre snake. Police and rescue workers arrived and noticed a small swollen red bite mark on her finger.

Police said that they believed she had been dead for around eight hours.

