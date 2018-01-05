9 year old girl dies after cobra snake bites her finger

As per reports on social media sites, her family walked in on next morning to find her lifeless body lying near the deadly two-metre snake. Police and rescue workers arrived and noticed a small swollen red bite mark on her finger.
Police said that they believed she had been dead for around eight hours.
First Published: 05 Jan 2018 07:53 PM