Girl asked to unbutton her jeans before BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj

Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Unnao (UP) Sakshi Maharaj landed in a fresh controversy after a video surfaced on social media in which a young woman was allegedly asked to unbutton her jeans right in front of the controversial lawmaker.In the video, Sakhshi Maharaj is shown sitting on a chair, discussing something with a group of people, while a young woman is asked to unbutton her jeans in front of him and show wounds she suffered.According to reports, Sakshi was ata BJP worker's house in his constituency after a police raid, where some of the family members including the girl were allegedly got injured.In another development, Sakshi Maharaj has been booked for allegedly using foul language and threatening police officials while addressing a rally here.Maharaj allegedly used abusive language against police officials and threatened to "take revenge" if BJP came to power in the state after the 2017 Assembly polls, the SP said.He also threatened that if policemen reach Fardpur again they would be "shot", the SP said.A case has been filed against Maharaj and Agnihotri (former MLC) under IPC sections including 153 (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) by the in-charge of Bicchwa police station, Kumar said.The SP said action will be taken in this connection soon.