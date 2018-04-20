GHS refutes 'pushing redundant vaccine' allegations

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week, Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM) co-convener Ashwani Mahajan claimed that Global Health Strategies (GHS) was pushing globally-redundant vaccines into India and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation was funding the firm in doing that.



"We strongly reject false claims that GHS is 'pushing for redundant vaccines'. The government of India makes independent decisions on the introduction of new vaccines based on the recommendations of senior scientists on the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation," GHS said in a statement.



It is, therefore, incorrect to imply GHS would influence these decisions, the firm said.



GHS said it works on various public health challenges with technical inputs from independent experts across sectors.



"We maintain the highest level of ethics and transparency in the work we do with our stakeholders across the health landscape. Rumours and misunderstandings do not take away from the reality of India's disease burden, which require solutions," GHS added.

