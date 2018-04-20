GHS refutes 'pushing redundant vaccine' allegations

"We strongly reject false claims that GHS is 'pushing for redundant vaccines'. The government of India makes independent decisions on the introduction of new vaccines based on the recommendations of senior scientists on the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation," GHS said in a statement.
It is, therefore, incorrect to imply GHS would influence these decisions, the firm said.
GHS said it works on various public health challenges with technical inputs from independent experts across sectors.
"We maintain the highest level of ethics and transparency in the work we do with our stakeholders across the health landscape. Rumours and misunderstandings do not take away from the reality of India's disease burden, which require solutions," GHS added.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
- - - - - - - - - Advertisement- - - - - - - - -