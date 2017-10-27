Ghaziabad: Veteran journalist Vinod Verma arrested on the charges of ‘blackmailing’; Chhattisgarh police's claims raise questions

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh police on Friday arrested senior journalist Vinod Verma, from Indirapuram in Ghaziabad on the allegations of threatening and blackmailing a person.After arrest Verma was taken to Ghaziabad police station, where he was quizzed for several hours.As per sources, Verma has allegations of possessing a porn CD of a politician, and the police are investigating him over the same.Hours after arresting Verma, Chhattisgarh police addressed media and revealed that journalist Vinod Verma got 100 copies made of a CD which had explicit content. Cops further revealed that they "seized around 500 CDs from his residence, along with a laptop, pen drive and some cash".The cops further added that "We are yet to see the contents of the CD". On being questioned on how did their team reach Ghaziabad so quickly, the cops said that "Our team was already present in Delhi to probe chain snatching case".Verma, who is also a member of Editors Guild of India, has worked for channels like BBC and Amar Ujala.Former journalist and Aam Aadmi Party leader Ashutosh took to his Twitter and raised several questions on Verma’s arrest and also questioned if this is an attack on media.In a tweet he said, “Vinod Verma Ex BBC n Amar Ujala Digital Editor has been picked up most mysteriously by UP N Chhatttisgarh Police 3.30am. Attack on press?”