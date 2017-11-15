Ghaziabad: Man shot at for trying to enter Hindon airbase

About Hindon airbase

A man was shot at after he tried to enter the Indian Air Force (IAF) base in Hindon here by scaling the wall of the airbase, informed sources said on Wednesday.According to sources, the man tried to jump over the wall of the airbase on late Tuesday night. He did not stop despite several warnings from the security personnel.The man was shot in the leg, and was later given first aid before being sent to a hospital.The incident comes amid security alert on the possibility of Pathankot-like attack on defence installations, and recent intelligence inputs on Hindon airbase being at the target of terrorists.Air Force Station Hindon is an Indian Air Force base under the Western Air Command (WAC) and is the biggest and largest air base in Asia and 8th in the world.Hindon airbase area measured 14 km rounded and 55 square kilometres and is located near Loni Ghaziabad in the state of Uttar Pradesh in the National Capital Region on the outskirts of Delhi, close to the Hindan River.