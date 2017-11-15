 Ghaziabad: Man shot at for trying to enter Hindon airbase
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Ghaziabad: Man shot at for trying to enter Hindon airbase

Ghaziabad: Man shot at for trying to enter Hindon airbase

According to sources, the man tried to jump over the wall of the airbase on late Tuesday night. He did not stop despite several warnings from the security personnel.

By: || Updated: 15 Nov 2017 07:54 AM
Ghaziabad: Man shot at for trying to enter Hindon airbase

Screen grab/Google maps

Ghaziabad: A man was shot at after he tried to enter the Indian Air Force (IAF) base in Hindon here by scaling the wall of the airbase, informed sources said on Wednesday.

According to sources, the man tried to jump over the wall of the airbase on late Tuesday night. He did not stop despite several warnings from the security personnel.

The man was shot in the leg, and was later given first aid before being sent to a hospital.

The incident comes amid security alert on the possibility of Pathankot-like attack on defence installations, and recent intelligence inputs on Hindon airbase being at the target of terrorists.





About Hindon airbase

Air Force Station Hindon is an Indian Air Force base under the Western Air Command (WAC) and is the biggest and largest air base in Asia and 8th in the world.

Hindon airbase area measured 14 km rounded and 55 square kilometres and is located near Loni Ghaziabad in the state of Uttar Pradesh in the National Capital Region on the outskirts of Delhi, close to the Hindan River.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Gujarat elections: Who leaked 'Hardik Patel's sex CD'?

trending now

VIDEO
Another alleged sex CD of Hardik Patel goes viral ...
INDIA
Deepika Padukone hits out over Padmavati row, says we've ...
VIDEO
Hardik Patel's sex CD: Dragging BJP into this is ...