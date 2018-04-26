Ghaziabad gang-rape case: BJP seeks moulvi's arrest; hold candle light vigil

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janta Party leaders along with locals staged protest at the NH 24 and held a candle light vigil demanding action in the case. The protest led to severe traffic jam on the stretch.



The leaders are also demanding arrest of moulvi.



The girl was rescued on April 22 from the madrassa by a Delhi Police team.



The police were informed on April 21 by the girl's father that his daughter had gone missing after she went to the market. Subsequently, she was recovered from the madrassa and the accused juvenile was apprehended.



On Tuesday, the case was transferred to the Crime Branch for a thorough probe.







The victim had recorded her statement in front of a magistrate on April 23 and stated that the juvenile had taken her to the madrasa after telling her that he would make her meet his friends.



The girl's parents are alleging that the madrassa's cleric also knew about the girl being kept captive there and are demanding his arrest. A senior official said that he is being questioned in the matter.



The accused juvenile's family members are also being questioned whether they were in touch with him while the girl was missing.



Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari, along with East Delhi MP Maheish Girri, today met the girl's family and assured them of all the support.



Tiwari assured the family that even though the Delhi Police has handed over the case to the Crime Branch, he will talk to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for proper help in investigation of the matter as the madrassa is located there.



In a letter to Union Home minister Rajnath Singh, Girri demanded a CBI inquiry into the case.

