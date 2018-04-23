Evening Bulletin
Pakistan: Ex-cricketer Imran Khan's newly-wed wife leaves house after dispute over his pet dogs

Pakistan: Ex-cricketer Imran Khan's newly-wed wife leaves house after dispute over his pet dogs

 Kushinagar: 13 kids killed as driver wearing earphones rams van into moving train

Kushinagar: 13 kids killed as driver wearing earphones rams van into moving train

 Kushinagar: Agitating crowd blocks Yogi's way to accident spot, CM returns without visiting

Kushinagar: Agitating crowd blocks Yogi's way to accident spot, CM returns without visiting

 5-year-old girl raped by 11 & 14-year-olds in Odisha

5-year-old girl raped by 11 & 14-year-olds in Odisha

 BIZARRE! This video of pit bull biting a woman and not letting go is going viral

BIZARRE! This video of pit bull biting a woman and not letting go is going viral

 Congress announces Kamal Nath as president of party's Madhya Pradesh unit

Congress announces Kamal Nath as president of party's Madhya Pradesh unit

 Kushinagar accident: 'Stop raising slogans, stop this drama', CM Yogi tells protesters

Kushinagar accident: 'Stop raising slogans, stop this drama', CM Yogi tells protesters

 UNICEF lauds Yogi govt for immunising every child in state against Japanese Encephalitis

UNICEF lauds Yogi govt for immunising every child in state against Japanese Encephalitis

Ghaziabad: Five injured after a girder of Delhi Metro falls down in Mohan Nagar

ABP News Bureau | 23 Apr 2018 12:15 PM
Ghaziabad: Five injured after a girder of Delhi Metro falls down in Mohan Nagar
1

Ghaziabad: In a shocking accident, five people got injured after a girder of Delhi Metro fell down.

Ghaziabad: Five injured after a girder of Delhi Metro falls down in Mohan Nagar
2

Two out of five are, reportedly, seriously injured. The incident took place in Mohan Nagar area here.

Ghaziabad: Five injured after a girder of Delhi Metro falls down in Mohan Nagar
3

The accident took place during rush hour.

Ghaziabad: Five injured after a girder of Delhi Metro falls down in Mohan Nagar
4

It is pertinent to mention here that throughout the NCR, metro expansion work is taking place for the convenience of daily commuters.

Ghaziabad: Five injured after a girder of Delhi Metro falls down in Mohan Nagar
5

More details awaited.

LIVE TV Video Photo

TRENDING VIDEOS

Surveen Chawla was chosen for a role but then replaced with a sta...

UP: 13 children, driver dead as school van collides with moving t...

Virat Kohli fined Rs 12 lakh

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni's HUG goes viral

GuruJi With Pawan Sinha: How to keep summer diseases at bay