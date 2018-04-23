Ghaziabad: Five injured after a girder of Delhi Metro falls down in Mohan Nagar
ABP News Bureau | 23 Apr 2018 12:15 PM
Ghaziabad: In a shocking accident, five people got injured after a girder of Delhi Metro fell down.
Two out of five are, reportedly, seriously injured. The incident took place in Mohan Nagar area here.
The accident took place during rush hour.
It is pertinent to mention here that throughout the NCR, metro expansion work is taking place for the convenience of daily commuters.
More details awaited.