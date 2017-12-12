Ghanto Bajao: These Gujarat MLA’s do not even know the full form of GST and more

As the high voltage campaign for the Gujarat assembly election is hitting a new high, the politicians were racing here and there to woo as many voters as possible. Their manifestos and speeches have words like Demonetization, GST and bullet train, but how much qualified are they to answer basic questions.Here it is to be noted that only 68 candidates of BJP have studied till 10th class, and as far as the rival party, Congress, is concerned, only 64 candidates have studied till 10th class. A total of 92 candidates have completed post graduation.ABP News team went to these politicians to ask some questions. We started with the much talked about GST and its slabs. To our surprise both, Congress politician Kanti Bhai and BJP’s Arjun Chauhan were not able to answer this.Congress politician Kanti Bhai and his supporters became angry and he said don't ask this. BJP’s Arjun Chauhan asked the cameraman to cut and reverse the video as he needs to think about GST.Top leaders from the two parties have crisscrossed the regions going to polls on December 14 and addressed a number of rallies where they pulled out all stops to woo the voters.When asked about Gujarat’s famous Asiatic lions, Kanti Bhai Bhagat of Congress wasn’t able to answer it. The next question was about the full form of GST. Independent candidate Mukhtar Painter and Niranjan Patel of Congress kept mum.Other basic questions were about bullet train and its stations, Metro in Gujarat and 5 CM’s of BJP?The first phase of voting for the 182-member house held on December 9, covered 89 seats. The second and final phase of elections, for which the open campaigning ended at 5 pm, will see 93 assembly seats spread across 14 districts in north and central Gujarat going to polls.A total of 851 candidates are in the fray for the second phase, where 2.22 crore people are eligible to vote.The Gujarat contest is being seen as a prestige battle for Modi in his home state, where a reinvigorated Congress has sewed up a broad social coalition with prominent Patidar, OBC, and Dalit leaders in its bid to unseat the BJP in power for over two decades.In the 2012 assembly polls, the BJP had won 115 seats, while the Congress bagged 61. (with input from agencies)Watch ABP News video to know more