'Get septic tanks of all minister quarters cleaned', BJP's Sunil Deodhar requests Tripura CM Biplab Deb

New Delhi: BJP ideologue Sunil Deodhar, one of the architects of party's resounding win in Tripura, has requested the new chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb to get septic tanks of all minister quarters cleaned before occupying them.The reason cited by him on Twitter was of a woman’s skeleton allegedly being found in septic tank of former chief minister Manik Sarkar's quarter on Jan 4,2005. Deodhar said the matter then was "deliberately suppressed."Deodhar's post on Twitter after congratulating Biplab Kumar Deb who took charge as the chief minister of the state this morning.The Bharatiya Janata Party is in the midst of controversies ever since it won the mandate in the Tripura assembly elections. A few days ago, the party was accused of breaking communist icon Vladimir Lenin's statue in Belonia.After the emphatic victory, Dedodhar gave ABP News references of how CPI(M) used to massacre Congress and attack BJP workers in their 25-year rule in the state.Sunil Deodhar is a RSS prahari from Maharashtra who had orchestrated Narendra Modi's Varanasi campaign in 2014.Once the Lok Sabha polls got over, Deodhar was despatched to Tripura to prepare the ground for the 2018 Assembly elections. Exactly three years and three months ago, he arrived in Tripura on a new mission: smash the fortress the Left had built in 1993.In an interview, Deodhar had said, "My acquaintance with the Northeast began in 1991 as an RSS pracharak. My organisation, My Home India, worked for people from the Northeast across the country. Once I was assigned Tripura (to dethrone Manik Sarkar), I rented a house and spent two years in the state, mingling with the people here."